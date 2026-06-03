Chelsea rival Arsenal, Manchester United in Nathaniel Brown race

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United, are interested in signing Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt during the summer transfer window.

Nathaniel Brown has done quite well for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the player is valued at £52 million.

Arsenal have won the Premier League title, and they will look to further improve the team to continue dominating English football and performing well in the UEFA Champions League. Mikel Arteta has deployed Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie at left-back, though both are better suited to central defensive roles.

The Gunners also need to bring in someone who can help the team going forward. Brown would provide the Gunners with left-flank reinforcement, as he is equally proficient in attacking and defensive phases. According to reports, Arsenal lead the race to sign him. He is capable of creating opportunities for his teammates and would be an exciting prospect for the Premier League champions.

Chelsea and Manchester United need someone like Brown

Chelsea have endured a disappointing season, and Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks. Should the Spanish international depart, Brown would be an ideal replacement. At 22, he has demonstrated quality in Germany and possesses the physical and technical attributes for English football.

Finally, Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation, and it is hardly surprising, as they are planning for the future. Luke Shaw has been a cornerstone for the club this season, but at 30, he is entering the final chapter of his peak years.

The Red Devils need a long-term replacement for Shaw, and they are reportedly prioritising a summer move for the German full-back. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done. There is no doubt that Brown has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be an asset for them.

The 22-year-old is a young player brimming with potential, and a move to the Premier League can help him take the next step in his career. This is the right time for him to take the next step and take on a new challenge, which will help him develop.