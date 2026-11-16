Barcelona made summer enquiry for Josko Gvardiol move, January deal improbable

Barcelona could ponder rekindling their interest in Josko Gvardiol, having made an enquiry for the Croatian defender in the summer.

According to AS via Sport Witness, Barcelona retain an interest in Josko Gvardiol, having failed with an enquiry for the Croatian in the summer. Hansi Flick seeks a top-quality left-sided centre-back in his squad, and the Catalans could rekindle their interest in the Croatian, although a deal is near impossible ahead of January.

Josko Gvardiol has made a big name for himself since his massive move from RB Leipzig in 2023. Pep Guardiola has used him in a variety of roles, mostly pertaining to central defence as well as left-back, while he has occasionally even played as a midfielder.

Overall, Gvardiol packs a versatile profile, and the massive interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid will not come as a surprise. The Catalans reportedly enquired about Gvardiol during the summer when they were negotiating the Rodri deal with Manchester City, and were told he was not for sale.

The Catalans view him as a key target heading into 2027, as Hansi Flick seeks a solid left-footed centre-back to partner up with Pau Cubarsi for the long-term future. Barcelona reportedly retain an interest in the 24-year-old Manchester City utility man, although any deal will be near impossible ahead of January.

Could Barcelona sign Josko Gvardiol?

Many clubs, including Barcelona, have been keeping tabs on Gvardiol ever since the guilty charges on Manchester City dropped in September. There’s a possibility of a mass exodus from the Etihad if there are sanctions levied in the coming period, although there’s no clarity on when that might arrive.

Manchester City also managed to tie down Gvardiol to a new deal in the summer, which now lasts until 2031, and there’s no chance they will allow his exit in January. Hence, Barcelona may have to pivot to alternative targets in search of a left-footed defender, as there are a few names being mentioned in media reports.

One of those is Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, with the Italian also being linked during the summer. The other is Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez, with a January deal for the Argentine very much possible given his precarious contractual situation at Old Trafford.