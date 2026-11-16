Chelsea better-placed than Liverpool in Alessandro Bastoni race, Barcelona in pole position

Chelsea are ahead of Liverpool in their pursuit of Alessandro Bastoni, but Barcelona remain front-runners for his signature.

Alessandro Bastoni is weighing up interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona, with the Blues better positioned than the Merseyside club to secure the Inter Milan defender’s services.

According to TEAMtalk, the 27-year-old has established himself as one of the finest left-sided centre-backs in world football, making him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to strengthen their defence. His representatives are assessing his options ahead of 2027.

Barcelona remain the leading contenders, though uncertainty has emerged over their pursuit. The Catalan giants are understood to have prioritised other areas of their squad, while there are also questions over whether head coach Hansi Flick considers Bastoni the right fit for his system.

Although Barcelona remain interested, the defender’s camp wants assurances that the manager fully supports any potential move.

Will Bastoni end up in the Premier League?

Chelsea have taken advantage of the uncertainty and are firmly involved in the race. Representatives from several clubs attended Italy’s recent 3-1 victory over France, with Chelsea officials among those watching Bastoni deliver a defensive masterclass.

The Blues are particularly interested in strengthening their defensive options, with Xabi Alonso favouring a back-three system. Bastoni’s experience and quality could make him an ideal addition.

Liverpool have also been kept informed about the situation, but their interest appears less advanced. The Reds are considering their long-term defensive requirements, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in the final months of their contracts.

However, the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet last summer, alongside the emergence of Giovani Leoni and Ifeanyi Ndukwe, means another centre-back might not be a priority if they end up renewing Van Dijk or Gomez’s contract.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have their own defensive concerns and are prioritising the recruitment of a left-sided centre-back who could partner Pau Cubarsi. Bastoni would offer the experience and reliability they are looking for.

Inter Milan are keen to extend the defender’s contract, which currently runs until 2028. However, should negotiations fail, next summer could provide an opportunity to sell. The Italian giants will face a decision on Bastoni’s future should extension talks stall, potentially opening the door to a 2027 summer sale.