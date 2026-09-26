Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City retain Alessandro Bastoni interest

Alessandro Bastoni remains on the radar of several European heavyweights, with Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City all retaining an interest in the Inter Milan defender.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move during the summer, with Barcelona pushing particularly hard for his signature. However, Inter stood firm on a valuation of around £70 million, preventing a deal from materialising.

Bastoni remains wanted in England

Chelsea continue to admire Bastoni as they develop their defence under Xabi Alonso. The Blues have increasingly used a back-three system, and the Italy international’s experience in that structure could make him an attractive option.

His ability to defend while also contributing to build-up play is particularly relevant. Bastoni is comfortable carrying the ball forward and possesses the passing range required to operate effectively from the left side of a three-man defence.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are also continuing their work on the defender. With Virgil van Dijk approaching the final year of his contract, the Reds are examining potential successors, and Bastoni remains among the names under consideration. The Italian defender’s experience and profile would make him a potential long-term option at Anfield, although Inter’s valuation could prove significant.

Barcelona interest remains

Barcelona have not abandoned their interest despite failing to land Bastoni during the summer. The defender reportedly viewed a move to Camp Nou favourably as negotiations progressed, but Inter’s £70 million asking price ultimately proved difficult for the Catalan club. The continued interest reflects the club’s need to sign a left-footed centre-back to line up alongside Pau Cubarsi.

However, Bastoni’s preference for Barcelona should not be interpreted as a rejection of the Premier League and he would be open to moving to England should the right opportunity emerge. Barcelona could revisit the situation in January, although a major defensive investment appears more realistic next summer. Their ability to finance such a move could depend partly on player sales.

Manchester City also monitoring

Manchester City are another club keeping Bastoni on their radar. Their interest could become more significant if Ruben Dias eventually leaves the Etihad, potentially creating space for another senior centre-back. However, given their recent setback regarding the 115 charges, it remains to be seen what the club’s future plans are.

Inter, meanwhile, remain under no immediate pressure to sell. Their previous £70 million valuation provides a clear indication of the financial commitment required to prise Bastoni away. Bastoni’s situation is one to watch closely heading towards 2027.

Barcelona have already shown how seriously they regard him, while Chelsea, Liverpool, and City all have logical reasons to monitor his availability. For now, though, Inter remain in control. Any interested club will have to decide whether Bastoni is worth meeting a substantial asking price.