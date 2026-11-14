AC Milan line up Bosman move for Virgil van Dijk, given hope

AC Milan will look to sign 100-cap Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk in a Bosman move next summer if he leaves Liverpool as a free agent.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Virgil van Dijk has “cast doubt” on his future for the first time since joining Liverpool. AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale and senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the driving forces behind the Serie A club’s move for the Dutchman, and a Bosman move appears to be on the cards.

The Gazzetta dello Sport report references recent comments by van Dijk, who said, “The renewal? If it happens, fine; otherwise I will go elsewhere.” The update adds that the Liverpool captain suggested that he was “relaxed” about his future at the club level.

Virgil van Dijk and his illustrious Liverpool spell so far

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Liverpool from Southampton in a deal worth £75 million in January 2018. The 35-year-old arrived at Anfield with lofty expectations after the Merseyside club chased him for nearly a year, and he has become a dominant force at Anfield over eight and a half years.

The Dutch defender has made 389 appearances for Liverpool thus far while contributing 36 goals and 16 assists. He has anchored Liverpool’s backline, excelling alongside multiple partners and succeeding Jordan Henderson as the club captain. However, the Netherlands international faces an uncertain future at Anfield due to his contract situation.

What next?

AC Milan wanted to sign Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as Fikayo Tomori reportedly faces an uncertain future at San Siro, with recent reports suggesting a departure may be on the cards next year amid his links with several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Recent reports have also linked Koni De Winter with several Premier League clubs, including bigwigs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United. Ruben Amorim needs a commanding presence at the back, and van Dijk’s ability to dictate play with the ball at his feet while retaining solidity out of possession by organising the backline makes him an appealing target.

Meanwhile, Liverpool may not stand in the Dutchman’s way, as recent reports have claimed that they want to sign Finn Jeltsch as the skipper’s successor. If contract talks do not progress, a move to a high-profile European club like AC Milan will be a matter of when not if as Gerry Cardinale and Zlatan Ibrahimovic push to get the deal done.