AC Milan could accelerate Virgil van Dijk chase due to one key factor, wages a stumbling block

AC Milan could soon intensify their efforts to sign Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk as they look to bolster their squad.

AC Milan could step up their interest in Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk this summer, with journalist Luca Bianchin on Milan News suggesting that developments following the 2026 FIFA World Cup may help accelerate any potential move for the veteran defender.

Speculation linking the Dutchman with a switch to San Siro have gathered momentum in recent weeks, although a transfer remains far from straightforward. Milan are believed to admire van Dijk’s leadership, experience and quality, viewing him as a player capable of strengthening the heart of their defence and providing a major statement of intent ahead of the new season.

While he is 34, van Dijk still has a few more years left at the top, and with his contract running out next summer, they can surely try to lure him away. He might be past his prime, but the Liverpool skipper still has quite a presence at the back. He was involved in 55 matches last season and even contributed towards 11 goals.

The Rossoneri do have enough options at the back, but they lack leadership and experience. The presence of a top star like van Dijk will not only bolster their backline, but also help add a lot behind the scenes.

Story behind AC Milan’s interest in Van Dijk

According to Bianchin, the idea of bringing van Dijk to Milan originated from within the club’s hierarchy earlier this year. Speaking about the situation, Bianchin revealed that senior figures like advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic have already discussed the possibility internally.

“It’s hard to say. We reported what we learned in the Gazzetta: Ibrahimovic spoke openly to the club in the spring about his desire to bring Van Dijk to Milan, and the idea reached Cardinale. From here on, it will depend on cost assessments and the eventual reaction of Virgil and Liverpool.”

The comments suggest that while the proposal has reached the highest levels of the club, concrete negotiations have not yet begun. Milan are instead assessing whether such an ambitious deal would be financially and strategically viable. Bianchin also highlighted a shift in approach from club owner Gerry Cardinale, which could increase the chances of Milan pursuing high-profile targets.

“Cardinale changed his attitude in the summer, as everyone noticed: he stopped delegating and started taking action, not just making decisions, himself, after speaking with his team. Gonçalo Ramos shows that some parameters have changed, and there’s a desire to prove he can do well.”

One factor that could help move discussions forward is the Netherlands’ exit from the World Cup. With van Dijk no longer involved in international competition, decisions regarding his club future could potentially be made sooner than expected.

Finances won’t make it easy to sign Van Dijk

However, significant obstacles remain. Chief among them is the financial package required to complete the transfer. Van Dijk remains one of the highest-profile defenders in world football, and matching his salary expectations could prove extremely difficult for the Serie A giants.

Bianchin acknowledged those challenges, saying, “Of course, there are many obstacles. Van Dijk’s salary, Liverpool’s desire to sign Konaté, and Virgil’s thoughts on his future. Holland’s elimination from the World Cup could at least speed up the process.”

Despite the growing speculation, Milan are not yet in active talks for the Liverpool star.

“No, as far as we know, there’s no ongoing negotiation, just Ibrahimovic and the club’s willingness to evaluate the deal,” Bianchin added.

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For now, Milan’s interest appears genuine, but whether admiration turns into a formal pursuit will depend on finances, Liverpool’s stance and, most importantly, van Dijk’s own plans for the future.