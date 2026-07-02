AC Milan eyeing Virgil van Dijk swoop

AC Milan are targeting Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in what would be one of the most ambitious transfer moves of the summer.

Although the Serie A giants are well aware that completing such a deal will be far from straightforward. The Rossoneri have already made a major statement in the transfer market following the arrival of striker Goncalo Ramos, but club officials are now understood to be prioritising the addition of an experienced central defender to strengthen the spine of the squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Virgil van Dijk has emerged as AC Milan’s dream target for the ongoing transfer window. The idea was reportedly first put forward by senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier this year, with the former striker believing the Dutch international possesses the leadership, experience and defensive quality required to guide a relatively young backline.

While internal discussions are ongoing, Milan has yet to decide whether to submit a formal offer. The player is valued at €15 million because of his contract situation. Virgil van Dijk remains under contract with Liverpool for another year, making negotiations complicated from the outset.

The Premier League giants are also believed to be reluctant to weaken their defence further after already seeing Ibrahima Konate depart during the current transfer window. Losing another experienced centre-back would leave Liverpool with a significant rebuilding task at the back.

Can Milan afford a deal for van Dijk?

Virgil van Dijk is among Liverpool’s highest earners, and matching his current salary would significantly strain AC Milan’s wage ceiling. As a result, the player’s willingness to accept reduced terms could prove decisive if talks ever progress beyond the exploratory stage.

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The club believe van Dijk’s leadership qualities would immediately elevate the squad as they look to return to the top of Italian football and compete strongly in Europe once again. However, the Rossoneri are also keeping alternative options under consideration should the pursuit of the Dutch defender prove impossible. Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio is among the names being monitored as Milan continue their search for reinforcements in central defence.