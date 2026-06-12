Liverpool unwilling to sell Virgil van Dijk amid Galatasaray links

Turkish giants Galatasaray have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Liverpool defensive mainstay Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk is quite high on Galatasaray’s wishlist. The Turkish giants are considering making a move for the Liverpool week in the near future, but they have suffered a massive blow as per Sebastien Vidal, as the Premier League giants have no intentions of sanctioning the departure of their skipper.

The Dutch international has been a part of the Merseyside club since the start of 2018. Jurgen Klopp did everything in his power to bring him to Anfield from Southampton in what was a record deal back in the day for a defender.

The move certainly worked out in their favour, as the 34-year-old has played a substantial part in all the success they have enjoyed over the years. The veteran centre-back has been widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world in recent years.

While he will soon turn 35 and is no longer at the levels he once was, the Dutch centre-back still remains one of the most important players in Liverpool’s setup. He started all 38 of their league games last season and even bagged six goals.

His future was a massive talking point during the summer of 2025, but he eventually ended up signing a two-year deal. With only a year left on his deal, there is a lot of interest in van Dijk’s services. Galatasaray, who won the Turkish Super Lig this season, are keen on his signature.

They want to significantly bolster their backline and see van Dijk as a marquee signing. His strong physical presence and leadership could do wonders for them. As a result, they are considering making a move for the 34-year-old.

Virgil van Dijk is not going anywhere

However, Liverpool have no intentions of sanctioning his departure. With Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson leaving this summer, the Reds do not want to lose another key figure. Additionally, with Ibrahima Konate leaving as a free agent and close to joining Real Madrid, the Merseyside club want more quality at the back, and they cannot afford to let go of one of their most reliable defenders.

Age might have started to catch up to the Dutch centre-back, but he still has a lot to offer. His physicality, aerial dominance and leadership are a must in Andoni Iraola’s team going forward. As a result, a move to Galatasaray looks very unlikely.