Ibrahima Konate agrees four-year deal for Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid have agreed terms with Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate over a free transfer this summer.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Ibrahima Konate is set to join Real Madrid as a free agent. The Liverpool centre-back has agreed a four-year deal with Los Blancos. All paperwork has been finalised, with the French centre-back signing a contract that runs until 2030. He will be joining the Spanish giants after the FIFA World Cup.

Konate, who joined Liverpool in 2021 from RB Leipzig, established himself as a key figure at the Premier League club. He was integral to their first-team setup and played a significant role in their league-winning campaign in the 2024/25 season.

The 27-year-old delivered consistent performances at the back in 2025/26, contributing two goals in 51 outings. With his contract running out, his future was a big talking point throughout.

However, recent reports suggested he was on the verge of signing a new deal at Anfield, and Konate himself said that an agreement was close. Negotiations ultimately stalled, and he chose to end his time at the Merseyside club.

Real Madrid wrap up Konate deal in no time

Once Konate signalled his Anfield exit, Real Madrid moved swiftly to capitalise on his free-agent status. The club agreed terms with the 27-year-old within weeks. However, the move was dependent on the outcome of Real Madrid’s presidential election.

With Florentino Perez retaining his position, the deal was finalised, and Konate signed. In a defensive reshuffle, with David Alaba’s departure, Eder Militao’s injury struggles, and Antonio Rudiger entering the final stages of his career, Konate’s arrival addresses a critical defensive need—and as a free agent, the move represents significant value for Los Blancos.

Konate’s physical dominance, aerial command, and defensive positioning suit Madrid’s defensive architecture. With Jose Mourinho likely to become their next manager, Konate could prove pivotal in Madrid’s rebuild. At the Bernabeu, he will join fellow French internationals Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Edouardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy.