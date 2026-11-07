Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United vying for Koni De Winter

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in signing 24-year-old Belgian international Koni De Winter from Serie A club AC Milan.

According to a report by Caught Offside, scouts from Premier League outfits have been closely monitoring Koni De Winter in the ongoing campaign. However, the update has added that the AC Milan centre-back is “not understood to be desperate for a move away” from San Siro, even though several clubs are likely to pursue his signature in the winter transfer window.

Koni De Winter and his Serie A journey so far

Koni De Winter has spent his entire professional career thus far in Italy, having risen through the ranks at Juventus before breaking into the club’s first-team squad. Since then, the 24-year-old has represented three more clubs, joining AC Milan from Genoa in August 2025, having made over 50 appearances for Il Grifone while chipping in with three goals and one assist.

De Winter has been a mainstay at the back for AC Milan, making nearly 50 appearances (1 goal and 1 assist so far) thus far while accumulating 1,240 minutes of game time in 14 outings in the ongoing campaign. Meanwhile, the Belgian defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Chelsea may pursue a centre-back next year, as Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 setup requires considerable depth in the central defensive unit. While Honest Ahanor will arrive at Stamford Bridge next year, Wesley Fofana’s inconsistent performances have necessitated the addition of a new central defender. So, De Winter is an option worth considering for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Koni De Winter has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects the need for succession planning in the central defensive unit, as Harry Maguire is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt’s reliability has taken a hit after he spent a year on the sidelines due to a lower back injury.

Liverpool will have similar problems as Manchester United, as Virgil van Dijk is approaching the end of his illustrious career, while Joe Gomez has struggled to remain fit throughout his stint with the Merseyside club. Recent reports have claimed that both long-serving defenders face an uncertain future at Anfield, and De Winter can arrive as a replacement next year.

Meanwhile, the Caught Offside report has revealed that apart from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, Brentford, Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Tottenham are also keen on signing De Winter. So, AC Milan will face a significant battle to keep the Belgian defender if the suitors firm up their interest in him.