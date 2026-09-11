Liverpool eyeing Finn Jeltsch as Virgil van Dijk successor

Liverpool have identified Manchester United and Arsenal defensive target Finn Jeltsch as an ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have identified VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk and a priority defensive target. According to Fichajes, the Reds have added Jeltsch to their list of transfer targets as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his central defence.

The Merseyside club’s hierarchy are already planning for the future and believe the German youth international possesses the qualities required to eventually fill the void that will be left by their long-serving captain.

Iraola has reportedly made the arrival of another centre-back a priority for January 2027. However, Stuttgart have made it clear that they will not consider selling Jeltsch mid-season, forcing the Reds to delay their plans until the summer.

The Bundesliga club have placed a €50 million valuation on the defender and are unwilling to negotiate a lower fee. Liverpool are considering whether to meet that figure to secure one of Europe’s promising young defenders and strengthen their backline for the long term.

Jeltsch has been an important part of Stuttgart’s first-team setup since joining the club at the beginning of 2025. He has already made 55 appearances for the German side, demonstrating his ability to handle regular senior football despite his young age.

Liverpool’s technical staff are impressed by his physical presence, versatility and suitability to Iraola’s defensive approach. His age means he could develop into a long-term defensive leader at Anfield.

Premier League trio to battle for Jeltsch’s signature

However, the Merseyside club will face competition from two Premier League rivals. Arsenal and Manchester United have both regularly sent scouts to Germany to monitor Jeltsch, setting up the possibility of a three-way battle for his signature next summer.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defence amid uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt. Jeltsch’s age and potential could make him an attractive option as the club reshapes its defensive department.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have already strengthened their centre-back options by signing Ezri Konsa during the summer. With Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Piero Hincapie also available, Jeltsch would represent more of a long-term investment at the Emirates, although his arrival would provide additional competition for places.

Liverpool plan to continue monitoring Jeltsch throughout the 2026/27 season before making their move. The club’s executives are expected to open discussions with the defender’s representatives in April 2027.