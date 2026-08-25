Manchester United join Arsenal, Liverpool in Finn Jeltsch chase, Bayern Munich in pole position

Manchester United could consider exploring a move for VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch, but they face competition from both domestic and European rivals.

Manchester United are contemplating a move for VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch, per Caught Offside, but face competition from Bayern Munich and domestic rivals Arsenal and Liverpool. Domestic rivals and European sides, most notably Bayern Munich, are also in the race for the 20-year-old centre-back.

Jeltsch is attracting considerable interest following a series of impressive performances during his relatively short time at Stuttgart. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and even Bayern Munich are named as potential suitors for the defender.

Jeltsch joined Stuttgart from Nuremberg in the January 2025 transfer window and has steadily become a defensive mainstay for the Bundesliga side. He has since made 52 appearances for the club, including 38 last season across all competitions.

His performances have previously attracted interest from Arsenal and Liverpool earlier in the year, with several notable teams monitoring his situation ahead of the transfer deadline. Manchester United are among those showing admiration, although there are doubts over whether they will make a move in the time remaining.

Manchester United to complete Jeltsch move?

Manchester United could consider strengthening their central defensive unit before the window closes, although it may not be a priority. At the moment, the club are still linked with new left-backs, with names including Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ferdi Kadioglu featuring in recent reports.

However, the club do feel the need to add to their central defence for the future, and Jeltsch is certainly a player on their list. There is clear admiration for the 20-year-old, and Manchester United are believed to be collecting scouting reports on his performances, although an official approach may not be made before the transfer deadline.

With Arsenal and Liverpool also keeping tabs on Jeltsch, there is no indication that either club is ready to make an immediate move. From a domestic perspective, Manchester United may not feel under pressure to rush a deal, especially given that the defender could cost at least €50 million.

Bayern Munich could spark Jeltsch race?

Bayern Munich could be a major factor in prompting Manchester United to act on their interest in Jeltsch. The Bundesliga champions are often in the market for the best young talents in Germany, and Jeltsch is certainly one of them. With Kim Min-jae’s long-term future uncertain, Jeltsch is an appealing option.

Bayern hold a strong interest in him and could potentially spark a race if they were to approach Stuttgart. However, it is understood that Jeltsch is in no rush to leave the club. He is under contract until 2030 and has expressed a desire to play Champions League football with Stuttgart.