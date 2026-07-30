Arsenal, Liverpool in transfer tussle to sign Finn Jeltsch.

Arsenal and Liverpool are continuing to assess young centre-backs capable of becoming long-term defensive pillars.

Both Premier League clubs have placed increasing emphasis on signing technically secure defenders who can operate in possession while also coping with the physical demands of English football.

That search has now led them to one of the Bundesliga’s fastest-rising defensive talents, although strong competition and a substantial valuation could make any summer deal difficult. VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch has emerged as a target for Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich after establishing himself as a regular starter in Germany. The 20-year-old is reportedly valued at around €55 million, with Stuttgart currently unwilling to sanction his departure.

Jeltsch joined Stuttgart from Nürnberg in February 2025 for approximately €9.5 million and has since developed from a promising prospect into a key member of the first team. The Germany youth international remains under contract until June 2030, giving Stuttgart considerable control over his future. His performances have earned comparisons with former Germany defender Mats Hummels, largely because of his composure in possession, ability to initiate attacks from deep and strong tactical awareness.

Jeltsch made 37 appearances across all competitions last season, featuring prominently in both the Bundesliga and UEFA Europa League. His rapid development has significantly increased his market value and placed him on the recruitment lists of several leading European clubs. Stuttgart’s reported €55 million valuation would represent almost six times the amount they paid to sign him from Nürnberg.

Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring rising star

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Arsenal have intensified their monitoring of Jeltsch as both clubs consider future additions at centre-back. Neither Premier League side has submitted a formal offer, but both are regarded as leading contenders should Stuttgart soften their position.

Arsenal are searching for defenders who can contribute immediately while still possessing considerable development potential. Jeltsch’s comfort on the ball and ability to defend proactively would make him a natural fit for their possession-based approach. Liverpool are similarly evaluating younger defensive options capable of becoming important first-team figures over the coming seasons.

Bayern Munich are also closely following Jeltsch’s progress. The German champions are looking to rejuvenate their defensive department and view the Stuttgart youngster as a player with the qualities required to succeed at the highest level.

Stuttgart determined to resist summer sale

Stuttgart consider Jeltsch a cornerstone of their sporting project and are under no immediate financial pressure to sell. His long-term contract means the Bundesliga club can demand an exceptional fee or retain him for another season without weakening their negotiating position. Unless Arsenal, Liverpool or Bayern produce an offer significantly above expectations, Stuttgart are expected to maintain their stance throughout the summer.

Jeltsch appears to have all the attributes required to develop into an elite centre-back, but Stuttgart’s position makes an immediate transfer unlikely. A €55 million fee is significant for a 20-year-old with limited top-level experience, although his potential and long contract explain the valuation. Arsenal and Liverpool may continue monitoring rather than rushing into a deal, while Bayern’s domestic presence could become a major advantage if Stuttgart eventually decide to negotiate.