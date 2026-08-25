Manchester United prepared to table bid to sign Alejandro Balde

Manchester United will attempt to sign 22-year-old Spanish international Alejandro Balde from Barcelona in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Alejandro Balde is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back this summer, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Barcelona homegrown prospect.

Per Football Insider, the Premier League giants are ready to accelerate their move for Balde if they receive the approval from Barcelona. Meanwhile, Helena Condis has revealed on COPE that the Spaniard is starting to consider his long-term future at the Catalan club for the first time, while a report by Mundo Deportivo has suggested that he has an offer from Manchester United.

How has Alejandro Balde performed as a senior Barcelona player?

Barcelona’s financial issues have forced a dependence on homegrown players, many of whom have become household names after securing regular game time under Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick. Alejandro Balde also falls in that category, though his development has followed a more gradual trajectory than other teammates.

The 22-year-old had to bide his time before becoming the first-choice left-back, but he has made significant progress in recent years. Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists, establishing himself as a capable attacking full-back. However, the Spanish full-back’s form deteriorated noticeably in the second half of the 2025/26 season, leading to speculation surrounding his future.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Alejandro Balde has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Patrick Dorgu has transitioned into winger under new manager Michael Carrick. So, the Danish international has vacated the left-back role that Luke Shaw, who, now in his early 30s and historically injury-prone, can no longer provide cover alone in the position.

Balde has thus emerged as a viable target, and he fits the bill, as he can initially share game time with Shaw before becoming Manchester United’s first-choice left-back in the long run. Recent reports have claimed that the Premier League giants are ready to pay a significant fee to sign the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, some reports have revealed Barcelona’s concerns about Balde’s form and attitude. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that a summer exit may not materialise due to the Spanish defender’s eagerness to remain at the Catalan club beyond the summer transfer window. However, with the homegrown prospect starting to finally consider his future, a deal may be on the cards.