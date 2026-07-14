Manchester United offer €40 million to sign Alejandro Balde

Manchester United have offered €40 million for Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde, with the Blaugrana valuing him at a higher price.

Manchester United have table a bid worth €40 million for Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde, per Fichajes, though the Catalan club value him at €50-60 million. The left-back position is seen as one of the priorities this summer, and the Spaniard might be seen as an alternative to one of their primary targets.

It has been a busy few days at Old Trafford, after completing deals for midfielder Andrey Santos and triggering Youri Tielemans’s release clause, Manchester United are preparing bids for another midfielder and a left-back before the window closes. Michael Carrick wants a new left-back to compete with Luke Shaw. Given Patrick Dorgu’s limited time at the club, Carrick may repurpose him as a winger rather than a full-back.

Manchester United in the Alejandro Balde chase

Manchester United were mentioned as one of the interested parties in reports dating back to the early part of 2026, and they have been planning a left-back signing for some time. Manchester City are another club reportedly interested in the Barcelona homegrown star, but at the moment, they are not actively pursuing him.

The Red Devils are now reportedly re-entering the frame for Balde. Barcelona reportedly want in the region of €50-60 million for their homegrown talent, which may seem reasonable given that the Spanish international has a contract there until 2028 and a reported release clause worth €1 billion written into his deal, giving the club the power to negotiate a higher fee.

Manchester United may still view the price point set by Barcelona as lower than the asking price for some of their other targets. Balde has been playing far fewer minutes than in previous campaigns, as Hansi Flick seemingly prefers to start with Joao Cancelo, who reportedly signed permanently from Al-Hilal following a loan spell last season.

Alejandro Balde as an alternative to Lewis Hall?

Manchester United had considered Lewis Hall a priority, according to reports, but are finding it extremely difficult to convince Newcastle United to sell. The Red Devils are reportedly convinced that Hall wants the move to Old Trafford, but given the circumstances at St. James’ Park, including the exits of key stars already this summer, they may fight to keep hold of the left-back.

More importantly, Newcastle United may ask for an enormous fee to consider selling Hall, which could prove prohibitive for the Red Devils. As a result, they may view Balde as a cheaper alternative to the Magpies’ full-back. Whether Manchester United will match Barcelona’s €50-60 million asking price remains uncertain.