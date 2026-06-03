Manchester United prioritising summer move for Lewis Hall

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising a deal for Lewis Hall, with Newcastle United hoping for a bidding war to drive up the price.

Lewis Hall is a priority target for Manchester United, according to Fichajes, with Newcastle United anticipating offers to arrive on their table. The Red Devils are serious about revamping the left-back position this summer, while the Magpies are hoping for a bidding war to help drive up the talented defender’s price tag.

Manchester United are set to embark on an important summer transfer window in a bid to shape their squad to challenge on multiple fronts. Midfield is a key area for Michael Carrick to strengthen, and they have already agreed a deal with Atalanta for midfielder Ederson, with at least one more midfielder expected to arrive as the window progresses.

Now, in other areas of the pitch, they are angling for a new left-back option, not to play backup to Luke Shaw but to compete with the England international. Tyrell Malacia is set to leave on a free transfer, while Patrick Dorgu is seen more as a forward player, meaning there is room for a new target in the market.

Manchester United’s interest in Lewis Hall: The story so far

Director of Football Jason Wilcox has reportedly approved Lewis Hall’s name as a potential target for Manchester United. The Red Devils are now reportedly prioritising a move for the Newcastle United star, who is valued at more than £50 million, with the Magpies eagerly hoping for a bidding war to raise the asking price.

There are plenty of other clubs reportedly interested in Hall, who has made a significant impression with some stellar performances for Newcastle United. Having initially joined from Chelsea in 2023, he made his move permanent and has gone on to make 102 appearances across all competitions, including gaining plenty of experience in the Champions League over two seasons.

Will Newcastle United sell Lewis Hall?

Newcastle United are expected to demand a significant fee for Hall if they find themselves in a position to sell him. Manchester United’s offer of UEFA Champions League football is attractive for any player, especially for Hall, who could dream of cementing himself as the first-choice left-back for years to come.

The idea of bringing Hall to Old Trafford will be exciting for their fans, as Manchester United would be signing a player of top quality with plenty of experience, despite his relatively young age. The £50 million-rated Newcastle United whizkid’s asking price will be something to consider, as the Magpies will hope to extract the best possible value if they decide to sell him.