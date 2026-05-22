Bayern Munich rival Liverpool, Manchester United in Lewis Hall race

Liverpool and Manchester United to face stiff competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Newcastle defensive sensation Lewis Hall.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all keen on acquiring the services of Lewis Hall. The Newcastle full-back is enjoying a breakthrough season, and it has raised him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The Magpies might struggle to keep hold of him, given the number of clubs that are after him. Hall could consider leaving St. James’ Park if the right opportunity comes his way.

The Chelsea graduate joined the Tyneside club in the summer of 2023. When it was an initial loan deal, the move was made permanent in the following summer for a total of £35 million (€41m, $48m). The youngster has already featured in over 100 matches for Eddie Howe’s team and has even contributed towards 10 goals.

While the Magpies haven’t been at their best this season, Hall has put in quite a few impressive performances at left-back. His great defensive awareness and exceptional attacking abilities have placed him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Rivals want to snatch Hall from Newcastle

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are after him. The Red Devils seek more quality at left-back. They want someone who can compete with and cover for Luke Shaw. They consider Hall a great option for the long run, and their sporting director, Jason Wilcox, is the one pushing for the move.

Meanwhile, the Reds are looking at him as an option to replace Andrew Robertson, who is leaving the club as a free agent in the summer. Hall’s qualities make him a perfect fit for their high-pressure, attack-oriented style of football.

Bayern Munich to rival the English clubs

The English duo will face tough competition from Bayern Munich. The German giants are ready to offer him an important role in their team as they look to bolster the left flank. They consider the left-back position a weak point and seek more competition in that role. Hall’s age, versatility and attacking quality make him just the perfect fit for Vincent Kompany’s team.

Signing him won’t be easy for any of these clubs, as the Magpies valued him at £55 million (€63.5m, $74m) and are reluctant to lose him anytime soon.