Fenerbahce threaten Andrew Robertson move for Tottenham

Andrew Robertson has been linked to a summer move away from Liverpool, with Tottenham keen on signing him.

However, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are looking to sign Andrew Robertson and that they could pose a threat to the North London club. It will be interesting to see if the Scottish international defender is willing to move to Turkey in the summer.

The opportunity to continue in the Premier League might be more attractive for the player. The Scotsman is still at the peak of his career, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Tottenham. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit.

Signing the 32-year-old in a Bosman move could prove to be a masterstroke for the North London club after struggling throughout this season. Not only is he a reliable defender, but he will also add winning experience and leadership qualities to the team.

Tottenham are in desperate need of leaders like Robertson, and they should do everything in their power to get the deal done. However, Spurs face stiff competition for the Liverpool full-back’s signature, as recent reports have linked him with Celtic and Hull City, among others.

On the other hand, the Turkish outfit will hope that the player is keen on a new challenge. He has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and a move to Turkey could appeal to him amid Fenerbahce’s push for a bargain deal.

Can Spurs convince Robertson with regular game time?

Robertson has struggled for regular opportunities at Liverpool this season, and he will want to play every week next year. Tottenham may be able to provide him with the necessary assurance, as Destiny Udogie faces an uncertain future at the club amid his links with Juventus. If they cannot offer him regular game time, the player will certainly consider joining another club.

A move to Turkiye might not be a bad idea for the Scottish international. Fenerbahce could offer him a substantial amount of money, and the lower intensity of football of the Turkish Super Lig could prolong his career.

Liverpool have already replaced Robertson with Milos Kerkez, but they will need to bring in an alternative when he moves on. They cannot expect to go through a whole season with just one left back at their disposal.