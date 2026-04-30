Andrew Robertson receives offer for Fenerbahce transfer

Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have reportedly made a verbal offer to the agent of Andrew Robertson ahead of his anticipated exit from Liverpool as a free agent this summer.

According to an update by reputed Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Liverpool veteran Andrew Robertson is the subject of strong interest from Fenerbahce. The Yellow Canaries are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back during the 2025 summer transfer window, and they have recently held talks with the 32-year-old defender’s representatives in Istanbul.

The Scot’s entourage received an offer from Fenerbahce, and the representatives have “taken the offer under consideration,” though negotiations halted once the club’s internal election process began.

Andrew Robertson’s legacy at Liverpool

Andrew Robertson has established himself as one of the world’s best full-backs since joining Liverpool from Hull City in a bargain £8 million deal in July 2017. The 32-year-old has made significant progress over nine seasons, serving as a mainstay in defence for club and country while earning iconic status among the Merseyside club’s supporters.

The Scottish international has made over 350 appearances for Liverpool, contributing 14 goals and 69 assists across all competitions. Notably, Robertson has earned over 100 clean sheets during his tenure and won eight major trophies, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League, cementing a lasting legacy at Anfield.

Why Fenerbahce need Robertson transfer

Fenerbahce’s interest in Andrew Robertson makes strategic sense given their defensive situation. While the Turkish Super Lig heavyweights currently have two left-backs in their squad, recent reports have linked Archie Brown with Atletico Madrid, potentially creating a vacancy. Additionally, Jayden Oosterwolde, who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs in recent months, may leave this summer.

Consequently, Fenerbahce must pursue the transfer market for a left-back, with several options under consideration including Maicon. Robertson represents an intriguing target, as the Scotsman brings trophy-winning pedigree, established leadership credentials, and consistent attacking output from the left flank. While Robertson would likely serve as a short-term solution, his presence could stabilise Fenerbahce’s backline and strengthen their challenge against Galatasaray for the Turkish Super Lig title after recent seasons of relative underperformance. However, with talks currently suspended pending the resolution of Fenerbahce’s internal matters, rival suitors like AC Milan may move decisively to secure the 32-year-old Scottish international’s services.