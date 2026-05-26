Jason Wilcox approves Manchester United move for Lewis Hall

Manchester United are interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old left back has been outstanding for Newcastle, and he has been with Arsenal and Chelsea as well. Manchester United Director of Football Jason Wilcox has now given the green light for the club to sign the 21-year-old. According to a CaughtOffside report, he could cost around £55 million.

They need a quality long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, and Hall should prove to be an excellent addition. He is a young player with great potential, and he could develop into a top-class performer for Manchester. He has been a key player for Newcastle, and they will not want to lose him easily. It remains to be seen how Manchester United convince the Magpies to sell the player.

Shaw is in the twilight stages of his career, and Manchester United needs to plan for the future. Even though they have Patrick Dorgu at their disposal, he is more suited to the role of wingback or winger. They need a reliable left back, and a 21-year-old Newcastle star could be the ideal fit for them.

Man United move could be ideal for Lewis Hall

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, making them an attractive destination for players. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the defender to join the club. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level with Manchester United.

Given his potential and Premier League performances, it is fair to assume the player will command a premium this summer. Chelsea and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on his situation, and increased competition for his signature could lead to an auction in the summer.

Manchester United should look to move quickly in order to win the race for his signature.

Hall has been ever-present for Newcastle United this season, and he has played over 3000 minutes in all competitions. Losing someone of his quality and potential would be a huge blow for Newcastle. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and they need to keep players like him.