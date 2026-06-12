Manchester City ready to pay €70 million to sign Alejandro Balde

Manchester City are interested in signing 22-year-old Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are prepared to pay €70 million to sign the 22-year-old Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in the coming weeks.

Balde has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent weeks, with Liverpool and Manchester United also showing interest in him. As for Manchester City, the Citizens already have a quality left-back in Nico O’Reilly. He was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League this past season, and it will be quite surprising if they decide to invest €70 million in the Spanish defender.

Balde would struggle to start for Manchester City next season, and joining the Citizens does not make any sense for the young defender. The 22-year-old needs to play regularly, and he should look to join a club where he will be the first-choice defender. Also, it is highly unlikely that Manchester City will drop O’Reilly after his hugely impressive season. He is likely to be the first-choice left-back next season as well.

Balde needs to join a team where he will play

The 22-year-old Barcelona defender will look to sort out his future quickly. He has been linked with other English clubs, including Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen whether any other team is willing to provide him with an exit route this summer.

The Spanish international is unwanted at Barcelona, and he will not want to sit on the bench with the Spanish champions. He needs to move on quickly and secure regular game time for the upcoming campaign.

There is no doubt that the Spaniard is a talented player and could be an asset to the right team. He has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. Apart from being a reliable defender, he is quite impressive going forward and could add a new dimension to the attacking unit.

As for Manchester City, they should look to invest in a quality right-back instead. They need a specialist full-back on the right-hand side, and it remains to be seen what they decide.