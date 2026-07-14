Manchester United convinced Lewis Hall wants Old Trafford move

Manchester United are confident that 21-year-old Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall wants to move to Old Trafford this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lewis Hall remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Newcastle United defender.

Per TEAMtalk, the resurgent Premier League giants are “determined” to sign the Englishman, whose stance has also emerged. Hall finds the opportunity to play under Michael Carrick and learn from Luke Shaw “hugely attractive”, and he is “comfortable” playing second fiddle to his compatriot before eventually becoming the first-choice left-back.

Lewis Hall and his time at Newcastle United so far

Lewis Hall has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 21-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and a move across the Premier League may be on the cards.

Will Hall move across the Premier League soon?

Manchester United’s interest in Lewis Hall makes tactical sense. Luke Shaw enjoyed one of the best seasons of his stint with the club thus far, and he remained injury-free throughout the 2025/26 campaign. However, a return to the UEFA Champions League will bring a packed schedule and concerns over the Englishman’s durability.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of left winger, Manchester United must pursue a left-back, with Hall reportedly emerging as a top target. Newcastle United will prove tough negotiators despite Hall’s reported desire to move to Old Trafford.

Also Read: Andrey Santos is the right kind of midfielder for Manchester United

The Magpies were tough negotiators when Manchester United sought Dan Ashworth a few years ago, and they will resist losing Hall without significant outlay. However, the Red Devils now have leverage ahead of talks: Hall’s reported unhappiness at Newcastle provides them with an edge in negotiations, with recent reports also suggesting he is unhappy at Newcastle United.