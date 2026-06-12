Lewis Hall open to Manchester United move, unhappy at Newcastle United

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall may leave the Tyneside club this summer amid his links with Manchester United.

According to a report by The Sun, Lewis Hall is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Newcastle United defender.

The report by The Sun has revealed that the instability of his involvement in the last few weeks of the 2025/26 season contributed to his ouster from England’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, the Englishman is open to joining Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Lewis Hall and his promising Newcastle United stint so far

Lewis Hall has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 21-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United among his prospective suitors.

Will Hall move across the Premier League soon?

Manchester United’s interest in Lewis Hall makes sense. Luke Shaw enjoyed one of his best seasons with the club thus far in the recently-concluded campaign, and he surprisingly remained injury-free all throughout the term. However, a return to the UEFA Champions League will bring a packed schedule and concerns over the Englishman’s durability.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of left winger, Manchester United must pursue a left-back, with Hall reportedly emerging as a priority target. The update by The Sun has thus boosted the resurgent Premier League giants’ prospects, though dealing with Newcastle United will present a significant hurdle.

The Magpies were tough negotiators when Manchester United wanted Dan Ashworth a few years ago, and losing one of the best young players in the Premier League will lead to protracted negotiations. However, with Hall open to moving to Old Trafford, the Red Devils have leverage ahead of the talks to sign the disgruntled English left-back.