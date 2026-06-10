Manchester United prefer Lewis Hall over Cristian Romero deal

Manchester United would prefer to sign Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall instead of Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lewis Hall remains the subject of interest from Manchester United, while Cristian Romero is not a target for the Premier League giants. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back instead of a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

Lewis Hall and his promising Newcastle United stint so far

Lewis Hall has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. Born in Slough, the 21-year-old graduated from the fabled academy at Chelsea after spending over a decade with the West London outfit. However, he has risen in prominence during his spell with Newcastle United.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three season, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and seven assists. In contrast, Cristian Romero’s tenure at Tottenham Hotspur has been uneven.

While the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was impressive in his first few seasons with the North London club, his performance levels have plummeted in the last two campaigns, where the Lilywhites have fought a relegation battle. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, as recent reports have linked him with Manchester United.

Who will join Manchester United?

Manchester United’s interest in Lewis Hall makes sense. While Luke Shaw was remarkable in the 2025/26 season and showed unprecedented durability, there are doubts about a repeat act when the Red Devils play significantly more games next season. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a winger, Manchester United must sign a new left-back.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire recently signed a new contract with the Premier League outfit, and the squad has five centre-backs at their disposal. So, they do not need another alternative to the current options. Recent reports have suggested that Lewis Hall is a priority target for Manchester United, and the club’s decision to pursue him over Romero is logical given their positional needs

Pursuing a left-back is a more pressing need, as they need a top-class alternative and a potential long-term successor to Shaw. However, the TEAMtalk report has revealed that convincing Newcastle United will be a tall order, as the Magpies are “under no pressure to sell” players to balance their books after recouping £69 million from Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona.