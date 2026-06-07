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Manchester United ponder €65 million move for Cristian Romero

by Badal Pareek
June 7, 2026 12:52 am
Reading Time: 3 mins read
The Stretford End is pictured in the empty stadium on the last day of the football season ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on May 13, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

The Stretford End is pictured in the empty stadium on the last day of the football season ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on May 13, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

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Manchester United are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur defensive mainstay Cristian Romero.

According to a report from Fichajes, Cristian Romero could join rivals Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their backline and consider the Argentine international a perfect fit for their project in the medium term.

Following Spurs’ recent struggles, the former Atalanta centre-back is seriously considering parting ways with the North London club. He seeks a more competitive project, and Manchester United can offer that, having secured Champions League football for next season.

They are currently front-runners to sign the 28-year-old. A potential transfer could cost in excess of €65 million, reflecting the quality of the player who has stood out amidst Tottenham’s struggles.

Romero has been a part of the Tottenham setup since 2021, and he has gone on to become one of their most important players. The Argentine World Cup winner struggled with injuries in the recently concluded campaign. However, when fit, he is right up there with the best defenders in the world.

Manchester United plot a raid on Tottenham

While his contract runs until the summer of 2029, Romero seeks a change of scenery, and Manchester United are looking to make the most out of it. The Red Devils have taken giant strides under Michael Carrick, and they want to significantly bolster their squad in the summer to get back to the top of European football.

Given the instability at Tottenham, a move to United could be tempting for Romero. He will not only get a significant paycheck, but will also have a leading role at Old Trafford. With Harry Maguire in the final phase of his career and Lisandro Martinez struggling to stay fit, Romero could be just the perfect fit for their backline.

While the financial offer from United will certainly tempt Tottenham, it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sanction his departure to a direct rival.

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