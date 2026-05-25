Tottenham ready to sell Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur would be prepared to sell Cristian Romero at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old central defender has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months. Tottenham finished 17th in the league table, and he will want to compete at a higher level. He will look to push for league titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs will not be able to provide him with that platform, and it won’t be a surprise if he decides to move on in the summer. Romero has also been linked with Real Madrid.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs would be prepared to sanction his departure for the right price. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid is looking to sign the player, and the development will become a major boost for them. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the London club in the coming weeks.

Romero eyeing a big move

Romero is at the peak of his career, and he is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He has the quality to succeed in La Liga, and he could be a key player for Atletico Madrid. The opportunity to play under Diego Simeone will be exciting for the defender.

He has already won the World Cup and COPA America with his country. At the club level, he helped Tottenham win the UEFA Europa League last season after producing a man-of-the-match display in the final. He will look to compete with elite clubs in the coming seasons, and he needs to join a big club in the summer.

Meanwhile, his departure will be a blow for the North London club. Not only is he the best defender at the club, but he’s also the captain. Replacing him could prove to be difficult for the north London club, especially without European football. It remains to be seen whether they can attract quality defenders in the summer.

The opportunity to move to Spain can be quite exciting for South American players. The 28-year-old will look to adapt to the league quickly and make an immediate impact next season if he moves to Atletico Madrid.