Ferdi Kadioglu set to join Manchester United as deal agreed

Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Ferdi Kadioglu is on the verge of joining Manchester United in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish outlet As Marca, Ferdi Kadioglu has surprisingly emerged as a target for Manchester United. The Red Devils have been keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the coming days, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

Per As Marca, Manchester United have moved quickly to secure an agreement over a deal worth £40 million, though there is no mention of when the medical tests will take place. Meanwhile, Fenerbahce secured a 10 per cent sell-on clause when they sold the Turk to Brighton, and they will receive £4 million from the proceeds.

Ferdi Kadioglu and his time in the Premier League so far

Ferdi Kadioglu has established himself as one of the most dependable full-backs in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Fenerbahce in August 2024. The 26-year-old has become a mainstay for the Seagulls in the last two seasons, having displayed his ability to play as a left-back and a right-back equally adeptly.

The Turkish international has made over 50 appearances for Brighton thus far while chipping in with three goals. Meanwhile, Kadioglu’s progress has seemingly piqued the attention of one of the world’s biggest clubs, with a move across the Premier League on the cards.

Why are Manchester United interested in Kadioglu?

Ferdi Kadioglu has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest has been understandable, as the Red Devils have been scouring the market for a left-back throughout the summer transfer window. Luke Shaw is the only recognised left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad, as Patrick Dorgu has been transitioning into a winger this year.

Several candidates, including Alejandro Balde, have thus emerged on Manchester United’s radar after a move for top target Lewis Hall failed to materialise. However, Kadioglu’s Premier League experience and versatility make him an appealing target for the Premier League giants.

The completion of a move appears to be a matter of time, with Manchester United set to pay £40 million to Brighton & Hove Albion, a reasonable fee for a player yet to reach the peak of his powers and having sufficient Premier League experience.