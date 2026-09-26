Barcelona, Real Madrid tracking Josko Gvardiol situation after Manchester City sanctions

Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation at Manchester City following the club’s verdict on alleged financial rule breaches, with Josko Gvardiol among the players whose long-term position could attract attention if the fallout affects City’s squad planning.

An independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of 114 of 115 charges relating to Premier League financial rules. The club is expected to appeal, while the eventual sporting or financial consequences have yet to be determined. That distinction is important. No transfer restrictions, points deduction or requirement to sell players has been announced at this stage.

Josko Gvardiol remains an interesting option

Gvardiol, 24, signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2031 earlier this year after establishing himself as an important member of Pep Guardiola’s squad. The Croatia international can operate at centre-back and left-back, giving him considerable value in a modern defensive system. His technical ability and versatility have also made him an attractive profile for elite European clubs.

According to a report by Fichajes, Real Madrid have previously been linked with the defender, while Barcelona have also monitored Manchester City’s squad closely in recent transfer windows. However, there is currently no indication that City are actively looking to sell Gvardiol.

What could happen after the appeal?

The significance for potential suitors will depend heavily on the eventual outcome of Manchester City’s appeal and any punishment that follows. City have continued to make major investments in their squad, including the reported €145 million acquisition of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, while Rodri moved to Barcelona.

If the eventual measures place restrictions on City’s future spending or squad management, clubs monitoring their players could reassess the situation. For now, however, there is no basis to assume that Gvardiol will become available.

Gvardiol is the kind of player that would naturally attract attention from clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, regardless of City’s current circumstances. His age, versatility and experience at the highest level make him a significant long-term asset.

The financial verdict adds another layer of intrigue, but the key word is uncertainty. Until City’s appeal is resolved and any punishment is confirmed, speculation over potential player departures remains premature. For now, Gvardiol remains a Manchester City player under contract until 2031.