Official: Enzo Fernandez joins Manchester City

Enzo Fernandez has completed a sensational joint-British-record move to Manchester City from Chelsea on deadline day.

Manchester City have confirmed the deadline-day signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in what could be the biggest deal of the Premier League transfer window. Having pursued the Argentine midfielder for much of the summer, Enzo Maresca has finally been reunited with his former player at Chelsea.

Manchester City have secured the Argentine international on a long-term deal in a club-record and joint-British-record transfer worth £125 million. Manchester City will pay a fixed fee of £125 million to Chelsea, matching Liverpool’s record outlay on Alexander Isak last summer.

How did the Enzo Fernandez saga unfold?

Fernandez had reportedly grown discontented with life at Stamford Bridge before the previous season ended, and early rumours pointed to Real Madrid as his potential destination. However, over the course of the last few weeks, Manchester City emerged as the frontrunners for the Argentine, with Real Madrid having already announced their decision to withdraw from the race for the midfielder.

Manchester City had clearly entered the window with plans to revamp their midfield following the departures of Bernardo Silva and, later, Rodri. Losing two influential players who had been imperative to the club’s success over the past decade was expected to create a difficult void to fill. Manchester City have successfully recruited Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Fernandez to address that need.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea had set a deadline for suitors to submit a bid of £120 million for Fernandez. While that deadline passed, Manchester City were initially unwilling to pay the required fee to sign the 25-year-old midfielder, but they later revived their pursuit.

Manchester City then sold players such as Omar Marmoush, Savinho and Nico González to Premier League clubs before changing their stance on Fernandez. They were reportedly ready to pay a significant fee, and they have now negotiated a £125 million deal for the midfielder.

A move that suits all parties

Widespread reports stated that Fernandez wanted to leave Chelsea, while the London club were willing to consider a sale if they received an acceptable offer. Manchester City provided the solution to both problems and have now completed their midfield rebuild with the arrival of the Argentine.

The 25-year-old will continue playing in the Champions League and have a strong opportunity to challenge for the Premier League title—something he was unable to achieve at Chelsea. Overall, this is a fantastic signing for Manchester City, one that strengthens their credentials in Europe and the Premier League.