Barcelona run rule over Lisandro Martinez as interest ramped up

Barcelona dispatched scouts to watch 28-year-old Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez when Argentina hosted Uruguay at La Bombonera this week.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Deco is determined to bring a centre-back to Barcelona in the winter transfer window. The reigning La Liga champions have also scouted Ruud Nijstad, Finn Jeltsch, and Luka Vuskovic while failing to convince Bayern Munich to sell Jonathan Tah.

Per SPORT, Martinez is a top target, as he will be a cost-effective signing, either in January or next summer, due to his contract situation and reluctance to sign a new contract with Manchester United. The Blaugrana would have been impressed by his display, even though Argentina lost, as he “played the full 90 minutes and recorded 90 interventions, completing 71/78 of his passes (91%), making six recoveries, three clearances, and winning two out of four duels”.

Lisandro Martinez’s track record at Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez has experienced several peaks and troughs since joining Manchester United from Ajax in a €55 million deal in July 2022. The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation of being a no-nonsense defender who did not let his diminutive frame hold him down. However, persistent fitness issues have disrupted his consistency over the past four years.

Despite the challenges, Martinez has demonstrated notable development during his Manchester United tenure, accumulating over 100 appearances alongside 4 goals and 3 assists, with regular game time coming his way this term with 11 outings and a goal. However, uncertainty surrounds the Argentine defender’s long-term future given his contract status and a recent outburst in a post-match interview. This situation has prompted interest from several high-profile clubs.

La Liga move on the horizon?

Lisandro Martinez has been on Barcelona’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest reflects their tactical needs, as they need a left-footed centre-back with technical ability on the ball alongside defensive solidity. The situation has grown more acute since Inigo Martinez left Barcelona to join Al-Nassr. Martinez’s ball-playing abilities and aggressive defensive style fit the requirements of the Catalan club.

The situation at Barcelona has become more urgent, as Andreas Christensen has struggled with fitness issues in the last two seasons. Martinez has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports claiming that the reigning La Liga champions are prioritising a January move. The Manchester United defender’s playing style should make him the ideal foil for Pau Cubarsi.

A January departure is the only way Manchester United can recoup anything from Martinez’s departure, as the Argentine international has entered the final 12 months of his deal. With contract talks not progressing, the onus is now on Barcelona to determine when they want to secure his services.