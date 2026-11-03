Barcelona prioritising January move for Lisandro Martinez, Atletico Madrid also keen

Barcelona could prioritise a move for Lisandro Martinez in January, with Atletico Madrid also interested in the troubled Manchester United defender.

As reported by Fichajes, Barcelona are eyeing a cut-price deal for troubled Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez in January. With the need for a new centre-back imminent for the Blaugrana, they could prioritise a move for the Argentine centre-back, with Atletico Madrid also interested.

A lot has happened with Lisandro Martinez over at Manchester United during the last few weeks, starting with the outburst following the defeat to Atletico Madrid. At the weekend, the Argentine defender was sent off for two bookable offences against Chelsea, thus giving his side the disadvantage of being a man down and eventually losing at Stamford Bridge.

There are suggestions that Manchester United have already paused contract talks with the player. His current deal expires in 2027, which leaves just over six months in his agreement, although the Red Devils hold an option to extend it by a further year, while names like Jarrad Branthwaite have been linked as a reported replacement.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Martinez, with suggestions on another report in Fichajes stating they could pay the €40 million required to sign the defender. At the moment, Manchester United have not triggered the extension in his deal, although should interest continue to mount, it feels like a matter of time before they do and retain his value.

Barcelona to prioritise Lisandro Martinez move?

Atletico Madrid are eager to add defensive quality and also complement summer arrival Cristian Romero with his compatriot Martinez. There could be a sense of appeal for the €40 million-rated Manchester United defender to make the move to the Spanish capital, although there is another big club in the mix.

Barcelona had been eyeing a move for Martinez, particularly with the idea of adding him in a cut-price move in January. The reigning La Liga champions are keen to take advantage of the player’s faltering relations with Manchester United to try and sign him in the winter market, as director Deco is reportedly working on a deal.

Any complication might come from Manchester United if they were to extend his deal by another 12 months, which will help them ask for a significant fee in return. At the moment, there are no talks ongoing, although Deco could find a way to accelerate the move and sign Martinez on a cut-price deal to fulfil the requirement of finding the right defensive partner for the emerging Pau Cubarsi.