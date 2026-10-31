Barcelona make approach for Lisandro Martinez move

Barcelona will look to sign 28-year-old Argentine international Lisandro Martinez from Manchester United next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lisandro Martinez is the subject of interest from Barcelona, with the Blaugrana submitting enquiry for a possible deal. The Catalan giants are eager to bolster their defensive unit by acquiring a left-footed centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Manchester United defender.

Per TEAMtalk, Barcelona would prefer to sign a centre-back in January, with Alessandro Bastoni their top target. However, signing the Inter Milan defender midway through the 2026/27 season will be a tall order, a situation that has compelled them to seek an alternative, with Martinez’s situation alerting the reigning La Liga champions.

Lisandro Martinez’s track record at Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez has experienced a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester United from Ajax in a €55 million deal in July 2022. The 28-year-old arrived at Old Trafford with a burgeoning reputation after Manchester United successfully competed with Arsenal for his signature. However, persistent fitness issues have disrupted his consistency over the past four years.

Despite these challenges, Martinez has demonstrated notable development during his Manchester United tenure, accumulating over 100 appearances alongside 4 goals and 3 assists, with regular game time coming his way this term with nine outings and a goal. However, uncertainty surrounds the Argentine defender’s long-term future given his contract status. This situation has prompted interest from several high-profile clubs.

La Liga move on the horizon?

Lisandro Martinez has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time. The continued pursuit reflects Barcelona’s tactical needs, as they seek a left-footed centre-back with technical proficiency in possession alongside defensive solidity. The issue has exacerbated since Inigo Martinez left the Blaugrana to join Al-Nassr. Martinez’s ball-playing abilities and aggressive defensive approach satisfy Barcelona’s criteria perfectly.

The situation has become more urgent, as Andreas Christensen has struggled with fitness issues in the last two seasons. Martinez has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports claiming that Deco is working on a deal. The Manchester United defender can fulfil their need for a technically gifted, defensively sound option.

A January departure is the only way Manchester United can recoup anything from Martinez’s departure, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has entered the final 12 months of his deal. With contract talks not progressing, Barcelona will have an opportunity to secure his services after launching an enquiry for a mid-season move.