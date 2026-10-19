Manchester United pause contract talks with Lisandro Martinez after midweek outburst

Lisandro Martinez’s recent outburst against Manchester United’s hierarchy could have serious consequences for his future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have paused contract renewal talks with Lisandro Martinez after he publicly criticised the club’s hierarchy following a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, according to a report by Football Insider.

The centre-back questioned the ambition of senior figures, including Jason Wilcox, raising fresh doubts about the Argentine defender’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have managed just two wins across all competitions so far, increasing scrutiny of the club’s leadership. His criticism reflects the broader frustration at Old Trafford. Martinez’s decision to voice those feelings publicly may now have consequences for his own future.

The 28-year-old had established himself as an important figure in United’s defence when available. Before the recent draw against Leeds United, he had started five Premier League matches, won 57.1 per cent of his aerial duels and recorded 418 touches.

His latest comments have reportedly complicated discussions over a new contract. Martinez’s current deal expires next summer, although United have the option to extend it by a further 12 months. With renewal negotiations now on hold, it remains unclear whether the club will commit to keeping him beyond his existing terms.

Martinez’s time at Old Trafford so far

Manchester United spent £57 million to sign Martinez from Ajax in 2022, beating competition from multiple top clubs for the Argentina international. His time in Manchester has since included impressive performances alongside significant injury setbacks.

A cruciate ligament injury in early 2025 forced Martinez to miss a substantial period of football before he returned towards the end of November. When fit, however, he has frequently demonstrated his importance to the team, making 118 appearances and contributing seven goals.

Martinez’s uncertain future forces Manchester United to reassess defensive depth, with Harry Maguire’s contract also expiring in June 2027. Young defenders Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are still developing and may need more time before taking on greater responsibility.

Should Martinez leave, Manchester United could be forced to recruit another centre-back, adding to their existing need for a new left-back. For now, the immediate priority is resolving the uncertainty surrounding Martinez’s contract.

His comments have intensified an already difficult period for the club, and the decision to pause negotiations suggests his future may be less secure than previously expected.