Lisandro Martinez wants Manchester United exit, unwilling to sign new deal

Lisandro Martinez’s future at Manchester United is in serious doubt after his outburst and reported refusal to sign a new contract.

According to The Athletic, Martinez may not be a Manchester United player by this time next year, as the defender reportedly won’t sign a new deal if offered one. The Argentine defender has one year remaining on his current contract.

Manchester United fought hard to sign Martinez in 2022, when Arsenal were also interested in bringing the Argentine to North London. The Red Devils eventually paid Ajax £57 million for his services, but his time at Old Trafford has been mixed. Martinez missed a significant number of matches during 2025 after suffering a cruciate ligament injury earlier that year, returning at the end of November.

Manchester United had been set to decide whether to hand him an extension based on his fitness and on-pitch performance this season. However, the player is now reportedly unwilling to sign a new deal if one is offered. Following Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, Martinez surprised everyone with his outburst during a post-match interview.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner blamed the club’s hierarchy for the team’s poor performances and lack of investment in the squad, comments that could have landed him in trouble. Martinez said, “We have to bring in more players to compete. I expect more from our technical director, I have to be honest.”

Martinez unwilling to sign new deal

Those comments have not gone down well with the club’s hierarchy, and this could lead to further problems as Manchester United consider whether to activate the extension in his contract. Martinez’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and although the club were previously expected to trigger the extension option, per reporting, the situation now appears to be moving in a different direction.

The Athletic reports that Spain could be a viable destination, with Barcelona reportedly linked with him during the summer. Given that his deal expires next summer, United may opt against triggering the one-year extension and instead pursue a January sale. His status will become clearer this weekend against Leeds United; a January exit remains possible if an acceptable bid is tabled.