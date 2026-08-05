Lisandro Martinez ready to leave Manchester United amid Barcelona links

Lisandro Martinez is angling for a departure from Manchester United amid reports of Barcelona’s renewed interest.

Barcelona are interested in Lisandro Martínez as a potential exit option for the defender, with Spanish outlet Fichajes reporting that the Argentine international is keen to depart Manchester United and is available at a price point of €40 million.

Lisandro Martínez has been a decent signing for Manchester United since arriving in 2022. However, injuries have taken centre stage over the last few seasons, with muscular issues as well as an ACL rupture restricting his time on the pitch.

While there has been little reporting on his future at the club, it now appears that the Argentine international is rumoured to want to leave the Red Devils. Whether the report has any truth to it remains the question, with a €40 million price point being mentioned in the story.

Barcelona are in the market for a new centre-back to reinforce their defensive options. The Catalans prioritise a defender who fits their possession-based system, and Martinez is well-suited to that style of play. However, his left-sided profile is something they already have in Pau Cubarsi, although the Spanish talent can also play on the right-hand side. Cost remains a major factor: Barcelona are reportedly keen to source a defender without heavy expenditure.

Why are Barcelona in Lisandro Martinez chase?

Barcelona were interested in Martinez earlier in the summer, before the season began, and they remain active in the transfer market. There have been a few key links with other centre-back targets in this window, with some reports in the past few weeks linking them with Martinez’s Argentine teammate and Tottenham star Cristian Romero.

Barcelona appear to have moved away from Romero, with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid now circling the Tottenham defender, according to Fabrizio Romano. Wage-bill constraints are forcing Barcelona to explore lower-cost options, and Martínez could fit that requirement.

Martinez’s style of play fits Barcelona’s possession system, and his reported eagerness to leave Manchester United could accelerate a deal. These rumours of his possible departure from Old Trafford carry some weight, especially as recent reports have linked them with Ezri Konsa as a replacement for the Argentine. Manchester United hold an option to extend his contract by a year, strengthening the club’s negotiating position should Barcelona formalise their interest.