Barcelona need to offload players to make room for Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero wants to join Barcelona, but the Catalan club must resolve financial and squad constraints before pursuing the Tottenham defender.

According to the Spanish news site Fichajes, Barcelona may have to clear space in their squad and wage bill before they can move for the Spurs centre-back, which leaves the Argentine defender’s future uncertain.

Cristian Romero is expected to leave Tottenham in this window, something Fabrizio Romano confirmed some time ago. There have been plenty of suggestions about where he might go next, amid links to Atletico Madrid, while Inter Milan are the ones pushing hardest.

Inter Milan are serious about signing Romero as per the report on Fichajes, and may remain in the race. The Argentine international, however, is reportedly waiting for Barcelona to re-emerge with their interest, as he would prefer a switch to Catalonia over the Italian club.

Barcelona face stumbling blocks with Romero interest

Tottenham signed Romero in a €50 million deal from Atalanta, according to the report, and will certainly demand a significant fee for a player contracted until 2029. Regardless of whether Barcelona are willing to pay the asking price, there are more problems they must solve before they can begin work on the Romero pursuit.

Barcelona had previously put a move for Romero on hold, according to reports, with finances at the centre of the issue. They are only planning to pursue the South American defender if they can free up space in the squad and in their wage bill, meaning a departure could be a real possibility.

Barcelona are eager to find a new centre-back for their backline, and given their intention to play high-level attacking football, Romero fits the bill. The Tottenham defender would strengthen Barcelona’s high-line defence and would form a capable partnership with Spanish star Pau Cubarsi.

Are Inter Milan expected to chase Romero?

There is every possibility that Inter Milan will retain an interest in Romero despite the player’s reported preference to join Barcelona. Recent agreement for John Stones may affect Inter’s pursuit, but if Romero remains available late in the window, Inter may revisit their interest.

Spurs are seemingly open to a sale, having already signed Jan Paul van Hecke as a replacement for the Argentine, signalling their willingness to let Romero leave. At the moment, Inter Milan appear to hold the strongest interest in Romero, but Barcelona could still work out a favourable deal to sign him.