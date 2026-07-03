Barcelona put Cristian Romero move on hold

Barcelona are cooling their pursuit of Cristian Romero, with the Argentine’s Tottenham future highly uncertain

According to Sport via Sport Witness. Barcelona are showing no urgency in signing the 28-year-old centre-back, though the option remains if head coach Hansi Flick identifies a pressing need and Barcelona secure sufficient summer funds. Barcelona’s recent move for Anthony Gordon has occupied their attacking focus, and ongoing negotiations for Julian Alvarez have left them juggling priorities across multiple positions.

Barcelona had reportedly held talks with Cristian Romero’s agent earlier, viewing him as a strategic option to strengthen their backline. However, Flick’s confidence in Pau Cubarsí and Gerard Martin, coupled with Andreas Christensen’s new contract, the presence of Ronald Araújo and Eric García, and Jules Kounde’s versatility to play centrally, has reduced the urgency for a central-back signing. Should Barcelona revisit the pursuit, Romero appears high on their shortlist.

What next for Cristian Romero?

Tottenham have agreed a deal for Jan Paul van Hecke as a long-term replacement, and additional defensive recruitment during the summer window has strengthened their depth. This strategic shift makes a Romero exit viable from Spurs’ perspective.

Despite reports suggesting a reduced asking price, the club’s valuation remains firm, with Atlético Madrid among interested parties. According to Sport (via Sport Witness), Romero was reported to be eager to join Barcelona, but that move may not now materialise. The Catalans have paused their interest, though a summer reassessment is possible depending on funds and squad priorities.

The story also stated that Romero was eager to join Barcelona, and as things stand, that move may not materialise. The Catalans may have put the deal on hold, but that does not mean they are completely moving away from him. In fact, they could revisit the situation if they have sufficient funds to sign a new centre-back. However, for now, any movement is on hold, and more clubs could make their presence felt, particularly after Argentina’s World Cup campaign.