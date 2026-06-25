Tottenham reduce asking price for Cristian Romero, Atletico Madrid ready to pay up

Tottenham are ready to slash the asking price on Cristian Romero, as Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in paying the new rate.

Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal for Cristian Romero after Tottenham slashed their asking price to €30 million, per Fichajes. The Argentine international has been a target for Diego Simeone’s side, and the reduced valuation may now make a move feasible before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham previously set their asking price at €60–65 million, though some reports cited a fee of €70 million. The dramatic reduction reflects mounting pressure to move the defender as part of a broader defensive rebuild under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Romero’s future has been uncertain for some time, with Atletico Madrid making at least one offer last summer before the defender committed his future to the club. Recent developments suggest he may no longer be in Spurs’ long-term plans.

Spurs have signalled their willingness to sell Romero, and Atletico Madrid remain firmly in the mix. Romero is currently with the Argentine national team at the World Cup and is expected to return to London once the tournament concludes. However, he may find himself excluded from De Zerbi’s plans, and a departure could materialise soon after his return.

De Zerbi’s defensive overhaul explains the exit

Tottenham have acted decisively in the transfer market, with De Zerbi prioritising the backline above all other areas. Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi have both arrived on free transfers, while Spurs agreed a €52 million deal with Brighton for Jan Paul van Hecke, with the Dutchman slated to become a regular starter. Van Hecke’s signing effectively signals Romero’s reduced role in the new system.

Simeone has long sought a commanding defender with leadership credentials, and Romero fits that profile. At 28 years old, he remains a significant asset in the market, and the €30 million valuation presents a genuine opportunity for Atletico Madrid to complete a deal that strengthens their defensive foundation ahead of the new season.