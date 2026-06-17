Tottenham agree £52 million deal to sign Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham reportedly have an agreement in place with Brighton for the £52 million transfer of key defensive target Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham reportedly have an agreement in place with Brighton for the £52 million transfer of key defensive target Jan Paul van Hecke, according to The Athletic. The Dutch defender was seen as a key target for new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, with no add-ons involved in the deal.

Tottenham are accelerating their summer recruitment drive following their survival on the final day of last season. The north London club have signed free agents Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson from Bournemouth and Liverpool, respectively, and have now moved to their first major signing of the window with Van Hecke.

Jan Paul van Hecke was Roberto De Zerbi’s key target, as the new Spurs boss has been pushing to get a deal over the line. With a year left on his contract at Brighton, the Dutchman was reportedly keen to move on from the club and may have refused to entertain the prospect of a new deal at the Amex Stadium.

Tottenham reach agreement for Van Hecke

Tottenham saw two bids rejected by Brighton for Van Hecke, with earlier reports stating that the Seagulls wanted a huge fee. Spurs, for their part, were persistent in their approach, with the defender keen to seal the move to north London at all costs.

Spurs were reportedly expected to lodge a third offer, and it appears they have found an agreement worth £52 million for the Netherlands international. Van Hecke will now sign a long-term contract at the club once he is free from his World Cup commitments, although the deal could be sorted while the tournament is still ongoing.

Tottenham have their man in the bag, with Van Hecke reportedly eager to reunite with his former Brighton coach De Zerbi. The Dutchman has been a key figure in Brighton’s rise and helped the team qualify for the Conference League with an eighth-place finish last season.

Van Hecke, who joined Brighton in 2020 from NAC Breda and had loan spells at Heerenveen and Blackburn Rovers, began to establish himself in the first team during the 2022-23 season. He went on to start 36 of Brighton’s 38 Premier League matches in 2025-26. He is also part of the Netherlands’ World Cup squad. In total, he has made 131 appearances for Brighton, including 106 in the Premier League.

Brighton to step up Luka Vuskovic chase?

Brighton have already earmarked young Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic as a key defensive target and had seen a bid rejected by the north London club. The two clubs are not linking the two deals for the defenders, as the Seagulls are expected to pursue the Croatian with a fresh approach.

Brighton are expected to pursue the Croatian with a fresh approach, though no agreement is in place yet and both clubs remain apart on Tottenham’s valuation.