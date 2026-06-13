Tottenham prepare third bid to sign Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham Hotspur have prepared a third £55 million bid to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke, hoping to seal a deal after two failed offers.

According to a report by Football Insider, Jan Paul van Hecke is the subject of active interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

The report by Football Insider has revealed that the North London giants have prepared a third bid to sign the Dutchman after failing with offers worth £40 million and £50 million. The latest proposal will have a value of £55 million, with Tottenham increasingly confident of sealing a deal for van Hecke.

Jan Paul van Hecke and his progress in the Premier League so far

Jan Paul van Hecke has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most dependable centre-backs since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from NAC Breda in September 2020. While the 26-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a first-choice starter for the Seagulls, he has become Lewis Dunk’s regular central defensive partner.

The Dutch defender was impressive in the 2025/26 season, contributing three goals and three assists across 40 appearances. Beyond attacking contributions, van Hecke has been consistent out of possession, helping Brighton secure a top-eight finish in the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Tottenham sign van Hecke this summer?

Jan Paul van Hecke has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes tactical and logical sense, as the Lilywhites are concerned about the long-term futures of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Romero, in particular, is expected to leave, with recent reports suggesting Tottenham may accept bids for him in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Radu Dragusin has become increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time with the first team, and widespread reports have suggested that he will force a summer exit. So, Tottenham must pursue a centre-back who can be a long-term central defensive solution, with van Hecke emerging as a viable target due to his commanding presence and progressive passing ability.

Recent reports have claimed that Roberto De Zerbi is the driving force behind Tottenham’s move for the Netherlands international. With Tottenham not giving up despite failing with two offers, talks between the two sides should reach a conclusive end soon. Interestingly, Tottenham and Brighton could exchange centre-backs, with Luka Vuskovic agreeing personal terms with the Seagulls for a summer move.