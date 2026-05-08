Roberto De Zerbi pushing Tottenham to sign Jan Paul van Hecke, Liverpool establish contact

Jan Paul van Hecke has been linked with a summer move away Brighton & Hove Albion, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him.

Roberto De Zerbi has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Jan Paul van Hecke, and they will face competition from Liverpool. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have already established contact to sign the 25-year-old defender, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat them to his signature.

Both clubs need more quality in their defensive units, and van Hecke would be a strong addition to their squads. The Dutchman has consistently shown his ability in the Premier League, and he has the attributes to succeed at a higher level.

With Liverpool, he might be able to fight for trophies next season. The Reds are pushing to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, and they are likely to be an attractive destination for a player they are keen on landing.

On the other hand, Tottenham have endured a disappointing campaign thus far, and they are fighting for survival. Spurs will not be competing in Europe next year, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club once they further their interest in him.

De Zerbi could swing things in Spurs’ favour

The Italian tactician could play a key role in any potential move. De Zerbi has worked with the Netherlands international during their time together at Brighton. The 25-year-old could be keen on a reunion with De Zerbi.

Whoever signs the Brighton & Hove Albion defender could have a quality defender on their hands. The Dutchman is still a relatively young player, but he has impressed with his quality and leadership since joining the English club. He could be an asset for Tottenham and Liverpool.

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the London club, and they need to replace him properly. The 25-year-old Dutch defender could be ideal for them. On the other hand, Liverpool could lose Ibrahima Konate as a free agent, and they need to replace him. It is no surprise that the two clubs are interested in van Hecke.