Liverpool ramping up efforts to sign Jan Paul van Hecke

Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly increasing their efforts to sign 25-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke this summer.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke is the subject of intense interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and the 27-year-old has emerged as a top target.

The Premier League champions have intensified their efforts to sign the Dutchman, with Arne Slot also involved in the push. The Liverpool head coach is working on convincing van Hecke that the project at Anfield will be suitable for his requirements, hoping to turn his head in the coming months.

Jan Paul van Hecke and his Premier League journey so far

Jan Paul van Hecke has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from NAC Breda in September 2020. While the 25-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a first-choice starter for the Seagulls, he has not looked back since establishing himself as Lewis Dunk’s primary central defensive partner. His commanding presence and progressive passing ability have become hallmarks of his game.

The Dutch defender has been impressive in the 2025/26 season, contributing three goals and three assists across 33 Premier League appearances. Beyond attacking contributions, van Hecke has demonstrated consistent defensive solidity that has helped Brighton aspire for European qualification. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Liverpool.

Will Liverpool sign van Hecke this summer?

Jan Paul van Hecke has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for some time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Reds are building a succession plan for ageing centre-back and captain Virgil van Dijk. Additionally, they remain in an uncertain position regarding Ibrahima Konate’s future despite suggestions of an impending renewal.

Additionally, Joe Gomez has endured recurring fitness issues throughout his stint with the Merseyside club. That has created pressure on them to secure defensive reinforcement despite the impending arrival of Jeremy Jacquet ahead of the 2026/27 season. Several candidates have thus emerged on Liverpool’s shortlist, with van Hecke also a viable target.

With Arne Slot and the other Liverpool officials ramping up their efforts to sign the 25-year-old Dutchman, a summer move may be on the cards, considering they are likely to offer UEFA Champions League football.