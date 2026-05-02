Liverpool make enquiry for Jan Paul van Hecke

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about Jan Paul van Hecke, with Arne Slot keen on his compatriot to shore up the backline.

Jan Paul van Hecke has more than proved his worth as a top-level player with consistently strong performances for Brighton, which could see him move to a bigger club in the summer. As per VI in the Netherlands, Liverpool have reportedly enquired about the Dutch defender to shore up their backline for the new season.

Liverpool are expected to focus on bringing in new centre-backs in the summer despite their January agreement to sign Jeremy Jacquet. They also signed Giovanni Leoni last summer, but Arne Slot could seek senior defenders ahead of the next transfer window to bring about some much-needed balance.

This season, he has had to rely heavily on the experienced partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté, with a lack of cover hampering their chances to compete on all fronts. Slot is set to rectify that specific problem by bringing in a left-sided defender as well as trying to sign one for the right side.

Konate could stay at Liverpool after months of speculation about leaving on a Bosman deal, but despite that, Slot wants competition for his position. Hence, the reports linking the club to Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke make sense, with the Merseysiders reportedly enquiring about his availability ahead of the summer.

The report states Van Hecke is not expected to sign a new deal at Brighton, with his current agreement ending in the summer of 2027. For a team like Brighton, it is imperative they do not let their best players leave for nothing, meaning they will be ready to negotiate a deal for the 25-year-old centre-back’s exit.

Van Hecke a Good Addition for Liverpool?

The fact that Liverpool could potentially sign Van Hecke on the cheap — compared to what he would have cost with a longer-term contract — makes him an interesting addition. Moreover, he is vastly experienced in the Premier League and has been lauded for his front-footed defensive performances at the heart of the Seagulls’ defence.

There have been other teams in the mix since January, but Liverpool could make their move, particularly if they were to confirm their place in next season’s Champions League. Brighton also have top-six ambitions this season, but irrespective of how they finish their campaign, they are not expected to convince players like the 25-year-old centre-back to stay put.