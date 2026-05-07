Tottenham stepping up interest in Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham are willing to accelerate their pursuit of Jan Paul van Hecke, as Roberto De Zerbi eyes a reunion with his former defender at Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi could play a huge role in the pursuit of Jan Paul van Hecke, as Tottenham are ready to accelerate their pursuit of the defender, as per Team Talk. Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the mix, which could pose a challenge for Spurs, although the presence of the Italian manager could be the turning point.

Jan Paul van Hecke is a player who could suit Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking style over at Tottenham, with the Italian manager eyeing a reunion with the Dutchman. He managed the defender during his time at Brighton to good effect, as Spurs are ready to ramp up their efforts to sign him in the summer.

With fears of relegation easing up over in north London, they still have work to do before they can secure their Premier League status. However, the club have planned with a view to staying up, and Van Hecke is a key target, as some changes are expected in their defensive setup.

Cristian Romero could leave Tottenham regardless of their Premier League status, as Van Hecke could be seen as an ideal replacement for the Argentine. The 25-year-old star will enter the final year of his deal, and the Spurs could offer him a key spot in their setup, which could prove tempting for the Dutchman.

Tottenham were interested back in January, but there was no chance of signing him from Brighton then; the summer window could open new doors. Van Hecke might consider a generous offer as well as the prospect of reuniting with De Zerbi, but there’s competition in place.

Where Next for Jan Paul van Hecke?

Van Hecke does have other suitors other than Tottenham, as Liverpool are one of the key suitors ahead of the summer, while Chelsea is also keen. Both the traditional English giants could be in a position to challenge Spurs in the race, which will only see the Dutchman land more offers.

Brighton’s asking price will play a key role, but his contractual situation does open the door to intense negotiations. Liverpool could be a good option, although there are no guarantees he will start straightaway as their main centre-back, which could be the case with Chelsea. This is where Tottenham may have the upper hand, as De Zerbi could readily make him his main centre-back for the new season.