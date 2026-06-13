Luka Vuskovic verbally agrees personal terms with Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic is one step closer to joining fellow Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

According to an update by Sky Sport Deutschland, Luka Vuskovic is the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid.

The report by Sky has revealed that the Croat has reached a verbal agreement with Brighton after “very positive conversations with Fabian Hurzeler and the club’s officials” over the past week. However, Tottenham’s position remains uncertain: they may attempt to keep him, extend his contract, or sell him for a very high price.

Luka Vuskovic and his meteoric rise this season

Luka Vuskovic is the latest promising prodigy from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Split, the Croat spent most of his formative years thus far in his hometown, passing through the youth division at Hajduk Split before graduating from the club’s academy before Tottenham signed him. However, the 19-year-old has spent the last two seasons away on loan.

The latest move has driven the Croatian defensive sensation’s growth due to regular involvement at Hamburger SV. Vuskovic amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 30 appearances for the Bundesliga club, chipping in with six goals and one assist in the 2025/26 season. His exploits have also earned him a spot in Croatia’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What next for Vuskovic?

Widespread reports have linked Luka Vuskovic with several high-profile clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, the opportunity to join Brighton & Hove Albion offers distinct advantages for a young prospect like Vuskovic, given the Seagulls’ proven track record of grooming bright young prospects into world-class players.

Additionally, Fabian Hurzeler needs a new centre-back amid Jan Paul van Hecke’s reported links with Tottenham Hotspur. So, Brighton must bring in a long-term replacement for the Dutch defender this summer, and Vuskovic can even be an upgrade in a short time due to his ball-playing ability, goalscoring, and recovery pace.

While reports in the last few months have suggested that Tottenham will attempt to block the Croat’s departure, the youngster’s readiness to join Brighton is a blow to the North London club’s prospects of keeping him. The Seagulls have already submitted an offer worth €35 million to Tottenham, but it may not be enough due to Spurs’ desire to recoup a “very high price” from the youngster’s sale.