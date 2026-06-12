Brighton & Hove Albion table bid to sign Luka Vuskovic

Brighton & Hove Albion have offered £30 million to sign 19-year-old Croatian international Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by David Ornstein and Sebastian Stafford-Bloor on The Athletic, Luka Vuskovic is the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defensive sensation.

The valuation of Brighton’s offer has emerged, and so has Vuskovic’s stance on his future. The report by The Athletic has revealed that the Croat feels that joining “a side like Brighton as the next step in his career and then potentially progress from there”. The teenage prospect knows Fabian Hurzeler well, and a summer deal may materialise.

Luka Vuskovic and his rapid rise

Luka Vuskovic is the latest promising prodigy from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Split, the Croat spent most of his formative years thus far in his hometown, passing through the youth division at Hajduk Split before graduating from the club’s academy. The 19-year-old spent the 2024/25 season with KVC Westerlo before completing his long-awaited move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

However, Vuskovic has yet to break into the North London outfit’s first-team squad, as they loaned him to Hamburger SV. It has been a well-thought-out decision, as the Croatian wonderkid has made significant progress at the Bundesliga club due to regular involvement (over 2,500 minutes in 30 appearances with six goals and one assist) in the 2025/26 season. His exploits have also earned him a spot in Croatia’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What next for Vuskovic?

Widespread reports have linked Luka Vuskovic with several high-profile clubs, including Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund. However, the opportunity to join Brighton & Hove Albion is more appealing for a young prospect like Vuskovic, as the Seagulls have a proven track record of grooming bright young prospects into world-class players, a recent example being Moises Caicedo.

Additionally, Fabian Hurzeler needs a new centre-back amid Jan Paul van Hecke’s reported links with Tottenham Hotspur. So, Brighton must bring in a long-term replacement this summer, and Vuskovic can even be an upgrade in the coming years due to his ball-playing ability, goalscoring, and recovery pace.

While reports in the last few months have suggested that Tottenham will attempt to block the Croat’s departure, the youngster’s openness to joining Brighton is a blow to the North London club’s prospects of keeping him. Vuskovic’s stance is also understandable, as regular game time will elude him at Tottenham next season if van Hecke joins after Marcos Senesi’s recent arrival. However, it is unclear if the Lilywhites are ready to sell him for just £30 million.