Jan Paul van Hecke closing in on Tottenham transfer

Tottenham continue to accelerate their efforts to bring in key defensive target Jan Paul van Hecke after seeing two bids rejected.

Tottenham are pushing hard to sign defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton after two bids were rejected, with talks at an advanced stage, as per TEAMtalk. De Zerbi is proving crucial in convincing the player to join the North London club, with the Netherlands international viewing a reunion with his former Brighton manager as a priority.

After narrowly avoiding relegation, De Zerbi has reportedly pushed to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from his former side Brighton as he looks to strengthen Tottenham’s backline. The move signals intent, especially following the signings of Marco Senesi and Andrew Robertson on free transfers.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber confirmed Tottenham’s bids and said, “Yes, we have rejected a bid from Tottenham over the last week or so. In fact, two bids.”

Spurs to pursue Van Hecke on priority?

Spurs’ latest offer is reported to be in the region of £50 million, including add-ons, as per TEAMtalk. Tottenham have been in talks with Van Hecke to agree personal terms, and they may have reached an agreement, according to the report. This agreement strengthens Spurs’ negotiating position and brings them closer to bridging the fee gap.

There are uncertainties surrounding the future of skipper Cristian Romero heading into the summer. With the Argentine away at the World Cup, clarity on his next steps is expected once the tournament concludes. The idea of signing Van Hecke stems from this uncertainty around their current defender, as De Zerbi is acting smartly by securing a like-for-like replacement early rather than being dragged into a prolonged transfer saga.

Van Hecke has made his preference clear: a move to Tottenham and a reunion with De Zerbi is his priority. Negotiations with Brighton remain difficult despite the defender entering the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium. Tottenham are showing plenty of intent in their pursuit of Van Hecke, and the transfer appears a matter of time rather than whether it will occur.

Moreover, Van Hecke brings a different profile to the table, with his ability to build play from the back aligning with how Spurs want to operate, much like the build-play profile pursued with Marco Senesi’s arrival. Hence, it is a smart move from the club to secure a potential replacement for Romero before entering the uncertainty of a saga involving their Argentine skipper. With Brighton holding firm on a £70 million asking price and Tottenham’s latest bid reported at £50 million, a £20 million gap remains to be bridged.