Tottenham closing in on agreement with Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on an agreement on personal terms with key defensive target Jan Paul van Hecke.

According to VL, Tottenham could take a big step forward in their chase for Jan Paul van Hecke, with an agreement on personal terms reportedly close. The Dutch defender is a key target for Roberto De Zerbi, with Spurs already having failed with an opening bid, as Brighton are targeting a big-money sale.

It is being speculated that Jan Paul van Hecke may not sign a new deal at Brighton, leaving the club with little choice but to sell. The defender has a year left on his deal at the Amex, prompting Tottenham’s interest in the centre-back, although others are monitoring the situation.

Tottenham have already failed with an offer, as extensively reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, and are expected to return with an improved bid. While no outlets reported the amount Spurs bid for the Dutchman, journalist Joost Blaauwhof, via Sport Witness, insists the offer was worth €40 million. He also states that former side NAC Breda are entitled to 7.5% of whatever profit Brighton achieves from the sale.

Tottenham closing in on Van Hecke?

As per the main report, Tottenham are closing in on personal terms with Van Hecke, which will be seen as a huge step forward in their bid to land the defender. Once that is sealed, the North London outfit must reach an agreement with Brighton, as the Seagulls are expected to extract the best possible offer from this sale.

Roberto De Zerbi is the main driving force in this reported pursuit, as he wants a reunion with the Dutchman whom he managed at Brighton. The Italian manager wants to play a specific style, and having already found an agreement with Marcos Senesi, Spurs are looking to build a ball-playing centre-back partnership for the new season.

Will Tottenham sign Van Hecke?

Despite reported interest from Liverpool as well as others, Tottenham are making headlines as they seem like the frontrunners in the race for the 25-year-old defender. This comes despite the lack of Champions League or any form of European football, and on the back of a relegation-threatened season.

Spurs are eager to build around De Zerbi, who is intent on shaping his defence to suit his philosophy. Tottenham are in a strong position in their pursuit of Van Hecke, as Brighton are expected to sell at some stage. However, this transfer could potentially drag on until after the World Cup due to the defender’s involvement with the Netherlands.