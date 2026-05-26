Marcos Senesi set to join Tottenham as deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old will join the club on a free transfer. According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Spurs have already reached an agreement with the player on a free transfer and will look to wrap up the move quickly.

They are now in contract negotiations with the defender, and he is expected to sign a deal until 2030.

🚨Marcos Senesi llegó a un acuerdo verbal y jugará en el Tottenham.

*️⃣El defensor, buscado por varios clubes de la Premier, decidió aceptar esa oferta. Se empiezan a cruzar contrato para que firme hasta junio de 2030. #TratoHecho pic.twitter.com/4oBymAnipU — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 25, 2026

They need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit. Signing a quality central defender would prove to be a wise decision. Players like Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven could be on their way out, and they need to replace them.

Senesi would improve Spurs

Senesi has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he has been a key player for the Cherries. There is no doubt he has the ability to succeed at Tottenham as well. He will look to hit the ground running and establish himself as a key player for the London club.

It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham, and they have barely survived relegation. They will not want to be in a similar position next year. A club of their stature should be pushing for Champions League qualification. They need to improve defensively, and they will hope that the 28-year-old can help them tighten up at the back. If he manages to adapt quickly, he could prove to be a major bargain for Tottenham.

The defender has also been linked with other Premier League clubs, but it seems Spurs have moved quickly to get the deal done. He will be the first summer signing under Roberto De Zerbi, and it will be interesting to see whether the Italian manager can make the right additions over the next few months. They will need to improve multiple areas of the squad in order to bounce back strongly. They should look for a quality striker, a reliable central midfielder, and another winger.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Argentinian defender is not the only player they are looking to sign on a free transfer. They are expected to move for the Liverpool defender, Andrew Robertson, as well.