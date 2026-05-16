Tottenham stepping up interest in Marcos Senesi

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are now intensifying their effort to sign Marcos Senesi, and they are hoping to beat Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool to his signature.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the North Londoners. Spurs will need to improve defensively if they want to bounce back strongly. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League.

Tottenham have looked quite poor at the back this season. In addition to that, key players like Cristian Romero could be on the move. So, it is no surprise that they are looking to sign the South American defender. The Argentine centre-back has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he could hit the ground running at the London club. The opportunity to join a bigger club will be exciting for the player as well.

Can Spurs convince Senesi?

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince the player to join. The involvement of clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool could complicate matters for them. All three clubs might be able to provide him with Champions League football next season, and the 28-year-old could be tempted to join them.

Senesi will want to compete at a high-level and fight for trophies. Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool are certainly better placed to offer him that platform. Manchester United need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and signing an experienced player like Senesi would be ideal.

At 28, he is at the peak of his career, and he has the ideal blend of quality and experience. Signing him for free would be a masterstroke. At Liverpool, he could be the replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. Recent reports have claimed that Arne Slot wants a reunion with the Argentine at Anfield.

Also Read: Five reasons why Barcelona won the La Liga 2025/26 title

Barcelona are looking to add more depth to their defensive unit after winning the 2025/26 La Liga title. The Blaugrana will want to win the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper squad with more options.